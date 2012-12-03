The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Escape to Canada

Escape to Canada

| 1 h 21 min

Around the world, Canada is known for its beavers, Mounties and winter climate. But a new Canada has emerged in the past couple of years, famous for potent marijuana, gay marriage and pushing the limits of freedom.

Director Albert Nerenberg, the man behind the indie-documentary hit Stupidity, explores these events in the high-energy Escape to Canada, a cleverly crafted, tongue-in-cheek feature.

The story begins in 2003, when by apparent coincidence, gay marriage and marijuana are legalized on the same day. Coincidence or trend? Either way, quiet, boring Canada suddenly explodes.

Soon Canadians are not the only ones enjoying their newly forged liberties. Citizens from "The Land of the Free" flock across the border to marry their same-sex partners. Others come to smoke marijuana. AWOL U.S. army soldiers arrive to seek refugee status. To many, Canada has become a red-and-white beacon of freedom around the world.

Canada, used to being called cold, is suddenly "cool."

But within months, Canada re-criminalizes marijuana and there's a new campaign to turn back gay marriage. In his signature no-holds-barred style, Nerenberg reveals a never-before-seen Canada, in an action-packed voyage into freedom Canadian style.

See also
Law and Crime
Politics and Government - Canada
Sexuality and Reproduction
All subjects
Credits
  • writer
    Albert Nerenberg
  • director
    Albert Nerenberg
  • producer
    Shannon Brown
    Silva Basmajian
  • consulting producer
    Jesse Ikeman
  • associate producer
    Lori Kilback
  • narrator
    Albert Nerenberg
  • head researcher
    Areta Lloyd
  • editor
    Wolfe Blackburn
  • consulting editor
    Robert Kennedy
  • assistant editor
    Dan Compton
    David J. Bowie
    Shane Corkery
    David D'Uva
    Dominika Dittwald
    Sami Khan
    Josh McLachlan
    Laura Okuda-Hara
    Marc Roy
    Ed Wong
  • F/X editor
    John Currie
    Thomas Paloheimo
  • story consultant
    John Kastner
  • director of photography
    Shannon Brown
  • videographer
    Tom Andruik
    David Matthew Bonner
    Dan Compton
    Alain Dahan
    David D'Uva
    Rebecca Farenstein
    Charles Gervais
    Mandi Gorenstein
    Raymond Hagel
    Pano Iglezos
    Nic Hyacinthe
    James Nyfeler
    Laura Okuda-Hara
    Summer Preney
    Granite Vision
    Peter Williams
    Rob Spence
    Paul Salvalaggio
  • still photographer
    Shannon Brown
  • researcher
    Hillary burridge
    Gail Greer
    Marcia Kwok
    Adriane Lam
    Lisa Rose
    Lusine Stepanian
  • intern
    Akshaya Chinapa
    Tasha McPhee
    Throy Ross
    Nishi Sood
  • dramatization
    Dave Cormack
  • narration sound recording
    Andreas Landau
    B Musique
    DKG Sound
  • sound studio recording engineer
    Sound Dogs Toronto
  • additional sound design
    Sound Dogs Toronto
  • accountant
    Kay & Warburton
  • bookkeeper
    Richard Gaskin
  • insurance
    Creighton and Company
  • legal
    Aird & Berlis
  • executive producer
    Albert Nerenberg
    Silva Basmajian

Suggestions

Enjoy the NFB experience on your favourite device. 

Roku Apple TV Fire TV Android TV Apple App Store Google Play Store

Embed this code on your site

Video player width

by Reset

Explore