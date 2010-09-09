The Embryonic Development of Fish

A science doc on marine life. Using a microscope and time-lapse speeds, it illustrates the development of a zebra fish from fertilization to hatching. When released in 1961, it was one of the most complete accounts of fish embryology ever recorded.
We're sorry, this content is not available in your location.
A science doc on marine life. Using a microscope and time-lapse speeds, it illustrates the development of a zebra fish from fertilization to hatching. When released in 1961, it was one of the most complete accounts of fish embryology ever recorded.