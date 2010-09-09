The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

The Embryonic Development of Fish

1961 27 min
Leaving soon

A science doc on marine life. Using a microscope and time-lapse speeds, it illustrates the development of a zebra fish from fertilization to hatching. When released in 1961, it was one of the most complete accounts of fish embryology ever recorded.

The Embryonic Development of Fish

A science doc on marine life. Using a microscope and time-lapse speeds, it illustrates the development of a zebra fish from fertilization to hatching. When released in 1961, it was one of the most complete accounts of fish embryology ever recorded.
Animals
  director
    J.V. Durden
  script
    J.V. Durden
  photography
    J.V. Durden
  editing
    J.V. Durden
  animation
    Evelyn Lambart
  consultant
    N.J. Berrill

