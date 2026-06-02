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Embryonic Development: The Chick

This film illustrates the development of the chick embryo, through all stages from germinal disc to hatching, employing animated diagrams and cine-micrography of the living embryo. Normal-speed and time-lapse photographic sequences, and animated diagrams, sometimes superimposed on microscopic views of the embryo, are used to clarify growth processes.
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This film illustrates the development of the chick embryo, through all stages from germinal disc to hatching, employing animated diagrams and cine-micrography of the living embryo. Normal-speed and time-lapse photographic sequences, and animated diagrams, sometimes superimposed on microscopic views of the embryo, are used to clarify growth processes.

Animals All subjects
  • director
    J.V. Durden
  • producer
    J.V. Durden
  • script
    J.V. Durden
  • photography
    J.V. Durden
  • consultant
    A.F. Coventry
  • editing
    David Mayerovitch
Embryonic Development: The Chick
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