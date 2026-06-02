This film illustrates the development of the chick embryo, through all stages from germinal disc to hatching, employing animated diagrams and cine-micrography of the living embryo. Normal-speed and time-lapse photographic sequences, and animated diagrams, sometimes superimposed on microscopic views of the embryo, are used to clarify growth processes.
This film illustrates the development of the chick embryo, through all stages from germinal disc to hatching, employing animated diagrams and cine-micrography of the living embryo. Normal-speed and time-lapse photographic sequences, and animated diagrams, sometimes superimposed on microscopic views of the embryo, are used to clarify growth processes.
Embryonic Development: The Chick, J.V. Durden, provided by the National Film Board of Canada