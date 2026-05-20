Elder Citizen

Cut off from the life in which they once took an active part, many of Canada's senior citizens find themselves without companionship or security in their declining years. To show how this problem is being met in one corner of Canada, Fred Davis visits Salt Spring Island near Victoria, British Columbia. Here, we find an organized community for senior citizens that offers a full round of activities with some measure of independence. It has come about largely through the efforts of philanthropic property owner Mrs. Winnie Lautman.