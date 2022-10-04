Dream of a Free Country: A Message from Nicaraguan Women

This documentary is the spoken testimony of the Nicaraguan women who fought in the revolution that overthrew the Somoza dictatorship in 1979. The revolution was a powerful catalyst in their lives. Under the new government, they reorganized their wartime association, AMNLAE, into a grass-roots organization to fight sexism. Through AMNLAE, they launched a literacy campaign, created training collectives for women, organized health brigades, and are recommending legislation to eliminate discriminatory laws. Dream of a Free Country is a record of women's participation both in revolution and in the building of a new society.