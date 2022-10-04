The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Dream of a Free Country: A Message from Nicaraguan Women

This documentary is the spoken testimony of the Nicaraguan women who fought in the revolution that overthrew the Somoza dictatorship in 1979. The revolution was a powerful catalyst in their lives. Under the new government, they reorganized their wartime association, AMNLAE, into a grass-roots organization to fight sexism. Through AMNLAE, they launched a literacy campaign, created training collectives for women, organized health brigades, and are recommending legislation to eliminate discriminatory laws. Dream of a Free Country is a record of women's participation both in revolution and in the building of a new society.
Details

War, Conflict and Peace Developing Countries Women Social Issues All subjects
  • director
    Kathleen Shannon
    Ginny Stikeman
  • producer
    Edward Le Lorrain
    Kathleen Shannon
  • executive producer
    Kathleen Shannon
  • cinematography
    Blake James
  • photography
    Edward Le Lorrain
  • sound
    Edward Le Lorrain
  • editing
    Kathleen Shannon
    Edward Le Lorrain
    Ginny Stikeman
  • sound editing
    Jackie Newell
  • re-recording
    Hans Peter Strobl
  • music
    Grupo Pancasan
    Carlos Mejia Godoy

