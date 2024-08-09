The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Doctors Without Residency

2010 9 min
This short documentary highlights how the mechanism of discrimination prevents foreign-trained doctors from practicing in Canada – even after they've received their Canadian qualifications. Every year, scores of these doctors are turned down for the residencies they need in order to practice – and many of those residencies stay vacant. Through interviews with medical professionals and human rights advocates it becomes clear that systemic racism is to blame. Strikingly, several doctors interviewed for this film would not speak on camera, fearing repercussions from the medical establishment. What is the real problem: the incompetence of foreign-trained doctors or the injustice of …

Doctors Without Residency

Details

Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism Work and Labour Relations Health and Medicine Social Issues
  • writer
    Tetchena Bellange
  • director
    Tetchena Bellange
  • line production
    Marie-France Côté
    Aisling Chin-Yee
  • producer
    Kat Baulu
  • advisor, programming
    Michèle Bélanger
  • director of photography
    Stefan Verna
  • editor
    Babalou Hamelin
  • executive producer
    Ravida Din
  • participation
    Comlan Amouzou
    Réjean Hébert
    Fo Niemi
    Yves Robert
  • sound recording
    Daniel Masse
  • music
    Alain Auger
  • sound design
    Don Ayer
  • narration
    Tetchena Bellange
  • voice recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • mix
    Luc Léger
  • online editor
    Denis Pilon
  • titles
    Gaspard Gaudreau
  • production coordinator
    Camila Blos
    Christine Williams
    Stefanie Brantner
  • program administrator
    Stephanie Brown
  • marketing
    Susan Nosov
    Sophie Thouin
  • publicist
    Pat Dillon
  • social media manager
    Matthieu Stréliski
    Matthew Forsythe
  • technical supervisor
    Brigitte Sénéchal
    Steve Hallé
  • digital editing supervisor
    Danielle Raymond
  • digital editing technician
    Pierre Dupont
    Isabelle Painchaud
    Martine Forget
  • consultant
    Michael Wees
  • intern
    Jean-Frédérick Bédard
  • associate producer trainee
    Shiraz Janjua
  • translation
    Robert Paquin

Education

Ages 15 to 17
School subjects
History and Citizenship Education - Issues in Society Today Social Studies - Economics
This topical short would be an interesting choice for an exercise in which students are asked to form an opinion and be able to defend it effectively. The teacher can ask them to produce an argumentative text according to the option they choose: that in favour of integrating foreign doctors into the Quebec health system, versus the view that if they were allowed to come and work here, the economic repercussions would be too severe.
Doctors Without Residency
