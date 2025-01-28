Do Your Thing

On the evening of January 24, 1970, the National Arts Centre in Ottawa was crowded with public housing tenants, there to see the final performances of their own talent contest. This was the first time they had used The Arts Centre and, for many, it was the first time they had been near it. The film captures the behind-the-scenes organization and the on-stage talent.
On the evening of January 24, 1970, the National Arts Centre in Ottawa was crowded with public housing tenants, there to see the final performances of their own talent contest. This was the first time they had used The Arts Centre and, for many, it was the first time they had been near it. The film captures the behind-the-scenes organization and the on-stage talent.