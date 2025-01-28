The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Do Your Thing

1973 29 min
On the evening of January 24, 1970, the National Arts Centre in Ottawa was crowded with public housing tenants, there to see the final performances of their own talent contest. This was the first time they had used The Arts Centre and, for many, it was the first time they had been near it. The film captures the behind-the-scenes organization and the on-stage talent.

Do Your Thing

On the evening of January 24, 1970, the National Arts Centre in Ottawa was crowded with public housing tenants, there to see the final performances of their own talent contest. This was the first time they had used The Arts Centre and, for many, it was the first time they had been near it. The film captures the behind-the-scenes organization and the on-stage talent.

  • executive producer
    Len Chatwin
  • production team
    Donna Nichol
    Colin Low
    Bev Davidson
    Pierre Letarte
    Richard Todd
    Dorothy Todd Henaut
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
    Robert Nichol
