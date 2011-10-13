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Discussions in Bioethics: Critical Choice

One of a series of short, open-ended dramas designed to stimulate discussion of values and ethics in relation to modern medical technology. The film considers the cost of high-risk organ transplants and the allocation of scarce medical resources. A child is in need of a liver transplant. The child has only a 40% chance of surviving with the transplant, but a 100% chance of dying without it. How should society's limited medical dollars be spent?
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One of a series of short, open-ended dramas designed to stimulate discussion of values and ethics in relation to modern medical technology. The film considers the cost of high-risk organ transplants and the allocation of scarce medical resources. A child is in need of a liver transplant. The child has only a 40% chance of surviving with the transplant, but a 100% chance of dying without it. How should society's limited medical dollars be spent?

Health and Medicine Religion, Beliefs and Ethics All subjects
  • director
    Gary Toole
  • producer
    Wolf Koenig
  • executive producer
    Andy Thomson
  • script
    Gwynne Basen
  • photography
    Roger Martin
  • sound
    Raymond Marcoux
  • editing
    Rita Roy
  • sound editing
    Wojtek Klis
  • re-recording
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
  • cast
    Kirsten Bishopric
    Kathryn Cleveland
    Chantal Condor
    Brian Dooley
    Joanna Noyes
    Kelly Ricard
    Michael Tait