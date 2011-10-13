One of a series of short, open-ended dramas designed to stimulate discussion of values and ethics in relation to modern medical technology. The film considers the cost of high-risk organ transplants and the allocation of scarce medical resources. A child is in need of a liver transplant. The child has only a 40% chance of surviving with the transplant, but a 100% chance of dying without it. How should society's limited medical dollars be spent?
One of a series of short, open-ended dramas designed to stimulate discussion of values and ethics in relation to modern medical technology. The film considers the cost of high-risk organ transplants and the allocation of scarce medical resources. A child is in need of a liver transplant. The child has only a 40% chance of surviving with the transplant, but a 100% chance of dying without it. How should society's limited medical dollars be spent?
Discussions in Bioethics: Critical Choice, Gary Toole, provided by the National Film Board of Canada