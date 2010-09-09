Differences is a short drama examining the racial conflicts that can occur among children when an "outsider" appears in the midst of a dominant culture. Chris, a pre-adolescent, resents the visit of Emma, an indigenous girl, to his home. Pressured by his friends to ignore her, by his parents to accept her, and by his own awareness of Emma's loneliness and unhappiness, Chris must decide where his loyalties lie.
Differences is a short drama examining the racial conflicts that can occur among children when an "outsider" appears in the midst of a dominant culture. Chris, a pre-adolescent, resents the visit of Emma, an indigenous girl, to his home. Pressured by his friends to ignore her, by his parents to accept her, and by his own awareness of Emma's loneliness and unhappiness, Chris must decide where his loyalties lie.
Differences, John Wright, provided by the National Film Board of Canada