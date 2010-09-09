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Differences

Differences is a short drama examining the racial conflicts that can occur among children when an "outsider" appears in the midst of a dominant culture. Chris, a pre-adolescent, resents the visit of Emma, an indigenous girl, to his home. Pressured by his friends to ignore her, by his parents to accept her, and by his own awareness of Emma's loneliness and unhappiness, Chris must decide where his loyalties lie.
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Details

Differences is a short drama examining the racial conflicts that can occur among children when an "outsider" appears in the midst of a dominant culture. Chris, a pre-adolescent, resents the visit of Emma, an indigenous girl, to his home. Pressured by his friends to ignore her, by his parents to accept her, and by his own awareness of Emma's loneliness and unhappiness, Chris must decide where his loyalties lie.

Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) Social Issues Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism Children and Youth All subjects
  • director
    John Wright
  • producer
    John Taylor
  • executive producer
    John Taylor
  • script
    Dennis Foon
  • cinematography
    Doug McKay
  • sound
    Dave Curle
  • editing
    Raymond Hall
  • re-recording
    Barry P. Jones
  • music
    Bruce Ruddell
  • cast
    Zachary Ansley
    Gil Cardinal
    Jolene Dan
    Anna Hagan
    Terence Kelly
    Ian Sullivan
Differences
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