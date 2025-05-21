The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Denis Gougeon: Time Flies

With over 100 works spanning the spectrum of performance, Denis Gougeon's insatiable curiosity about how things work has made him one of Canada’s finest composers and music educators.
One of Canada’s most prolific and versatile composers, Denis Gougeon is a significant and influential figure in contemporary classical music. His body of work—over 100 compositions, including pieces for solo instruments, voice, chamber ensembles, orchestra, theatre, ballet, and opera—is recognized across Canada and around the world. His reputation as both a composer and educator is indisputable. With great enthusiasm, Denis Gougeon stars in this short dramatic retelling that captures the essence of his career.

Music All subjects
  • recipient
    Denis Gougeon
  • participant
    Denis Gougeon
  • musician
    Ariane Brisson
  • writer
    Tara Johns
  • director
    Tara Johns
  • producer
    Robert Vroom
  • line producer
    Amanda Roy
  • production manager
    Virginie Léger
  • director of photography
    Ménad Kesraoui
  • sound recordist
    Lyne Trépanier
  • art director
    Vincent Aird
  • assistant art director
    Catherine Bélanger
  • first assistant camera
    Frédérik Giguère
  • grip
    Lucas Navennec
  • gaffer
    Victor Collombet
  • hair and makeup artist
    Geneviève Bonneau
  • technical coordinator
    Stéphanie Quevillon
    Daniel Lord
  • technical team
    Pierre Dupont
    Albert Kurian
    Patrick Trahan
  • graphic design
    Alain Ostiguy
    Mélanie Bouchard
  • VFX
    Alain Ostiguy
    Mélanie Bouchard
  • titles
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • editing
    Jesse Rivière
  • sound designer
    Daniel Toussaint
  • music supervisor
    Delphine Measroch
  • recording engineer
    Luc Léger
  • re-recording mixer
    Isabelle Lussier
  • online editing
    Luca di Gioacchino
  • versioning & accessibility coordinator
    Sylvie Azoulay
  • translation
    difuze
  • subtitling
    difuze
  • legal counsel
    Christian Pitchen
  • coordinator, PCDM Branch
    Marcia Seebaran
  • administrator
    Isabelle Limoges
  • senior production coordinator
    Yanis Ait Mohamed
  • production coordinator
    Eponine Young
  • executive producer
    Nathalie Cloutier

