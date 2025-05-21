With over 100 works spanning the spectrum of performance, Denis Gougeon's insatiable curiosity about how things work has made him one of Canada’s finest composers and music educators.
One of Canada’s most prolific and versatile composers, Denis Gougeon is a significant and influential figure in contemporary classical music. His body of work—over 100 compositions, including pieces for solo instruments, voice, chamber ensembles, orchestra, theatre, ballet, and opera—is recognized across Canada and around the world. His reputation as both a composer and educator is indisputable. With great enthusiasm, Denis Gougeon stars in this short dramatic retelling that captures the essence of his career.
Denis Gougeon: Time Flies, Tara Johns, provided by the National Film Board of Canada