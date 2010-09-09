Delia: The Recovery Series

A therapist in a Vancouver clinic, Delia spent years coaching women to confront their alcoholism and/or drug addiction before she realized she had to do something about her own drinking. It was a difficult step to quit her job and enter a residential treatment centre. Today, Delia and her son are gradually building a new life for themselves. Her story includes learning how to be more independent in relationships, to not always demand perfection of herself, and to live one day at a time. This is one of a series of films about women recovering from drug and/or alcohol dependency. The related film, Turnaround: A Story of Recovery, describes a program that Delia participated in earlier in her recovery, at Aurora House in Vancouver.