Debby and Sharon: The Recovery Series

Like their parents, Debby and Sharon became alcoholics. Also like their parents, they are now recovering alcoholics. The two sisters talk about their battle to shake the addictions that began when they were teenagers, and of their feelings of self-worth now that they are alcohol and drug-free. Of special importance to maintaining their sobriety has been a renewed commitment to their Indigenous culture. This is one of a series of films about women recovering from drug and/or alcohol dependency.