Dark Lullabies

They are the children of survivors and of perpetrators of the Holocaust. Polarized as their heritage is, many of this generation share a legacy of silence. Canadian filmmaker Irene Angelico, herself a child of survivors of concentration camps, undertakes a deeply personal journey; she asks what happened, and why? This powerful feature documentary is structured around the filmmaker's emotional quest. Having grown up in the shadow of the Holocaust, she searches for comprehension through interviews with survivors and their children in Montréal and in Israel. Despite her own reluctance, her journey inevitably takes her to Germany. Rare interviews show a range of voices among her German contemporaries. Some are as compelled as she to pierce the silence, while others retreat into prejudice and denial. The film offers no easy answers.