Dark Lullabies

&
1985 1 h 21 min
Leaving soon

Dark Lullabies

Details

They are the children of survivors and of perpetrators of the Holocaust. Polarized as their heritage is, many of this generation share a legacy of silence. Canadian filmmaker Irene Angelico, herself a child of survivors of concentration camps, undertakes a deeply personal journey; she asks what happened, and why? This powerful feature documentary is structured around the filmmaker's emotional quest. Having grown up in the shadow of the Holocaust, she searches for comprehension through interviews with survivors and their children in Montréal and in Israel. Despite her own reluctance, her journey inevitably takes her to Germany. Rare interviews show a range of voices among her German contemporaries. Some are as compelled as she to pierce the silence, while others retreat into prejudice and denial. The film offers no easy answers.

Social Issues Families War, Conflict and Peace History All subjects
  • director
    Irene Angelico
    Abbey Jack Neidik
  • producer
    Irene Angelico
    Abbey Jack Neidik
    Edward Le Lorrain
    Bonnie Sherr Klein
  • executive producer
    Kathleen Shannon
  • script
    Irene Angelico
    Gloria Demers
  • cinematography
    Susan Trow
  • sound
    Jean-Guy Normandin
  • editing
    Irene Angelico
    Abbey Jack Neidik
    Edward Le Lorrain
  • sound editing
    Abbey Jack Neidik
    André Galbrand
    Diane Le Floc'h
  • re-recording
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
    Adrian Croll
  • music
    Lauri Conger
    Michael Beinhorn
Dark Lullabies
