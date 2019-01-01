Dark Intent

Dark Intent

A poetic meditation by a man and a woman whose teenage son has threatened to end his lifee. What drives someone to that terrible extreme? In an effort to understand and demystify the phenomenon of suicide, the two parents search for answers within themselves. Their personal reflection is intercut with dramatic sequences, archival footage, animation, interviews and first-person accounts that look at suicide from an emotional, rational, cultural, social or medical perspective. Mireille Dansereau has made a sobering film that nevertheless expresses an abiding faith in life. In French with English subtitles.

Credits
  • director
    Mireille Dansereau
  • script
    Mireille Dansereau
  • producer
    Nicole Lamothe
  • camera
    Serge Ladouceur
    Carlos Ferrand
  • editing
    Heidi Haines
  • sound editing
    Marie-Claude Gagné
  • animation
    Sylvie Paradis
  • music
    Eric Longsworth
  • sound mix
    Serge Boivin
  • cast
    Christiane Pasquier
    Luc Morissette
    Isabelle Blais
    Martin Dubreuil
    Christian Langlois
    Jocelyne Montpetit
