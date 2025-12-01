The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

Cycle

A film of free-hand line animation, where the movement as much as the designs reflects the artist's thoughts on the life of humans and their universe. What evolves is a stream of ideas about the elemental situation of humankind, poised midway between the primary dust and the measureless universe yet unplumbed. Film without words; titles in French.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

A film of free-hand line animation, where the movement as much as the designs reflects the artist's thoughts on the life of humans and their universe. What evolves is a stream of ideas about the elemental situation of humankind, poised midway between the primary dust and the measureless universe yet unplumbed. Film without words; titles in French.

Religion, Beliefs and Ethics All subjects
  • director
    Suzanne Gervais
  • producer
    Pierre Hébert
  • camera
    Cameron Gaul
  • sound editing
    Yves Leduc
  • music
    Maurice Blackburn

Explore