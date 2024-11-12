The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Country Fairs

1962 27 min
For farm folk it is a day of judgment, for town folk a day of fun, in the Eastern Townships of Québec. Drum majorettes and cattle shows, pipes and drums and homemade pickles--the country fair has something for everyone, and in this film the probing camera is everywhere to capture its essence to the full.

Country Fairs

For farm folk it is a day of judgment, for town folk a day of fun, in the Eastern Townships of Québec. Drum majorettes and cattle shows, pipes and drums and homemade pickles--the country fair has something for everyone, and in this film the probing camera is everywhere to capture its essence to the full.

  • director
    Jean Roy
  • script
    Jean Roy
  • editing
    Jean Roy
  • producer
    Fernand Dansereau
    Victor Jobin
  • camera
    Georges Dufaux

