Conte de quartier

Education

Ages 16 to 17

School subjects

An animated short for adults that takes a critical look at society. Prior to having students produce their own animated film, screen this one in class and follow it up with a discussion. Is the subject matter well served by the graphical techniques used? Does the form favoured by the filmmakers aid your understanding of the story? What are the challenges of constructing a narrative without dialogue with multiple overlapping stories? What do you think of the visual style of the film?