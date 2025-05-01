The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Conte de quartier

A crazy day in a neighbourhood under reconstruction: seven characters and a rag doll are swept up in a dizzying chain of events. Drawing on everyday tabloid violence, Conte de quartier is a lively adventure at the crossroads of realism and fantasy. It owes its poetry and disturbing strangeness to an animation technique using paint, sand and a digital camera, highlighted by Denis Colin's subtle musical score and Olivier Calvert's sound design. The film is a fireworks display to light up audiences' imaginations. A film without words.
Urbanism All subjects
  • direction
    Florence Miailhe
  • script
    Florence Miailhe
    Marie Desplechin
  • producer
    Marcel Jean
    Dora Benousilio

Education

Ages 16 to 17
School subjects
Arts Education - Visual Arts Media Education - Film Animation Media Education - Film and Video Production
An animated short for adults that takes a critical look at society. Prior to having students produce their own animated film, screen this one in class and follow it up with a discussion. Is the subject matter well served by the graphical techniques used? Does the form favoured by the filmmakers aid your understanding of the story? What are the challenges of constructing a narrative without dialogue with multiple overlapping stories? What do you think of the visual style of the film?

