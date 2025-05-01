A crazy day in a neighbourhood under reconstruction: seven characters and a rag doll are swept up in a dizzying chain of events. Drawing on everyday tabloid violence, Conte de quartier is a lively adventure at the crossroads of realism and fantasy. It owes its poetry and disturbing strangeness to an animation technique using paint, sand and a digital camera, highlighted by Denis Colin's subtle musical score and Olivier Calvert's sound design. The film is a fireworks display to light up audiences' imaginations. A film without words.
Conte de quartier, Florence Miailhe, provided by the National Film Board of Canada