College in the Wilds

Every summer Canadian university students go to lumber and railway camps in the Canadian bush to bring adult education to loggers and section hands. They volunteer as teachers in Frontier College, to work as labourers during the day and educators at night. This film tells the experiences of how one such student organized classes for German, Italian and Canadian workmen and discovered that by sharing his knowledge with them, the dimensions of his own world became larger.
Details

Education All subjects
  • director
    Julian Biggs
  • producer
    Guy Glover
  • script
    William Stephenson
  • camera
    John Spotton
  • sound
    George Croll
  • editing
    Fergus McDonell
  • sound editing
    William Greaves
  • music
    Robert Fleming
College in the Wilds
