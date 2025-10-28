Every summer Canadian university students go to lumber and railway camps in the Canadian bush to bring adult education to loggers and section hands. They volunteer as teachers in Frontier College, to work as labourers during the day and educators at night. This film tells the experiences of how one such student organized classes for German, Italian and Canadian workmen and discovered that by sharing his knowledge with them, the dimensions of his own world became larger.
College in the Wilds, Julian Biggs, provided by the National Film Board of Canada