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Climate on the Edge

A documentary that gives scientific context to the controversy and debate on climate change. Accessible interviews with climatologists, glaciologists, astrophysicists and oceanographers, juxtaposed with stunning footage, bring understanding to the impact of the melting of the Arctic permafrost and release of greenhouses gases that affect our whole planet.
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A documentary that gives scientific context to the controversy and debate on climate change. Accessible interviews with climatologists, glaciologists, astrophysicists and oceanographers, juxtaposed with stunning footage, bring understanding to the impact of the melting of the Arctic permafrost and release of greenhouses gases that affect our whole planet.

Environment and Conservation Geography and Geology Indigenous Peoples in Canada (Inuit) All subjects
  • direction
    Alain Belhumeur
  • script
    Jean Lemire
    Alain Belhumeur
  • script - collaboration
    Thierry Piantanida
  • cinematography
    Marc Gadoury
    Martin Leclerc
    François Laliberté
  • underwater cinematography
    Mario Cyr
  • sound
    Richard Lavoie
    Hubert Macé de Gastines
    Paulo Castro Lopez
    Anton Fischlin
    Martin Pinsonnault
    Shelley Craig
  • picture editing
    Alain Belhumeur
  • original music
    Hervé Postic
  • participant
    David G. Barber
    Eddy Carmack
    Martin Fortier
    Jean Jouzel
    Roger Kuptana
    Fritz Koerner
    Peter Minnett
    Warwick F. Vincent
    Andrew Weaver
    Francis Zwiers
    Rupert Pilkington
    Richard Romaniuk
    Fred Weyiouanna
  • narration
    David Suzuki
  • voice
    Arthur Holden
    Harry Standjofski
    Jennifer Seguin
  • narration consultant
    André Lemelin
    Jean Marc Plante
  • additional cinematography
    Jean-Gabriel Leynaud
  • additional sound recording
    Philippe Scultéty
    Érik Ménard
  • online editing
    Denis Pilon
  • titles
    Gaspard Gaudreau
  • computer graphics
    Olivier Parent
  • sound editing supervision
    Martin Pinsonnault
  • sound editing
    Anton Fischlin
    Claire Pochon
    Sonomar
  • post-production
    Geneviève Lagacé
    Danielle Raymond
    Claude Chevalier
    Martine Forget
    Sébastien Lamothe
    Patricia Touchette
  • musician
    Liliana Baubet-Manu
    Claire Morand
    Frédérick Robin
    Johanne Mathaly
    Ghyslin Di Sacco
    Cyril Normand
    Mihi Kim
  • music recording
    Claudia Sound
  • sound engineer
    Stéphane Blaëss
  • assistant sound engineer
    Isabelle Perry
  • voice recording
    Clovis Gouaillier
  • English adaptation
    Christine York
    A.J. Henderson
  • off-camera direction
    Christine York
    A.J. Henderson
  • insurance broker
    Taillefer Desjardins inc.
    Linda Dubuc
  • auditor
    Fauteux Bruno Bussière Leewarden
  • legal advisor
    Fernand Deveau
    Zénaïde Lussier
    Gylane St-Georges
  • director-coordinator
    Jean Lemire
  • script consultant
    Jacques Payette
  • research
    Pascale Bilodeau
    Virginie Millière
    Catherine Giroul
    Sara Marino
  • line production
    Bertrand Jenny
    Emmanuel Piovano
    Christiane Germain
    Josée Roberge
  • post-production manager
    Nathalie Trucco
  • production administrator
    Nicolas Portes
    Camille Chapuis
  • technical director
    Bruno Abate
  • documentalist
    Delphine Gaillard
    Leyla D'Aragon-Krim
  • communications director
    Laurence Corre
  • communications - assistant
    Julien Bablon
  • executive producer
    Sally Bochner
  • marketing officer
    Élise Labbé
    Jocelyn Robert
    Moira Keigher
  • technical coordinator
    Richard Cliche
  • administrator
    Colette Brodeur
    Anouk Brault
    Catherine Beaudoin
    Anik Fournier
    Jean-Paul Landry
  • administrative team
    Dany Delpy
    Lise Fortin Roy
  • production coordinator
    Catherine Beaudoin
    Brigitte Breault
  • production assistant
    Geneviève Lagacé
    Céline Lafrance
  • production manager
    Anouk Brault
    Catherine Beaudoin
    Anik Fournier
    Jean-Paul Landry
  • producer
    Jean Lemire
    Éric Michel
    Colette Loumède
    Stéphane Millière

Education

Ages 15 to 16
Study Guide
Guide 1
School subjects
Geography - Environmental Issues Geography - The Arctic Social Studies - Environmental Challenges
Explain the terms Gulf Stream, biodiversity, continental biomass, coastal erosion and ice age. Divide the class into teams and ask each team to represent the phenomenon of climate change. Present the results to the larger group. Have a debate around the following questions: What are the responsibilities of the industrialized nations when it comes to global warming? Can economic and environmental factors co-exist in harmony?

More educational content

Climate on the Edge
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Home licence (worldwide); Classroom licence (Canada only)

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