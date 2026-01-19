The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

City in Siege

In the spring of 1950, The Red River flooded, threatening with disaster the citizens of Winnipeg and those living along the river valley. Only the largest airlift in Canadian history provided the people and equipment needed to battle the flood and evacuate 100,000 refugees. This catastrophic event turned out to be Winnipeg's true Flood of the Century. This 1950 black-and-white film shows the destruction left in the wake of the flood and the work of reconstruction. Much of the city of Winnipeg had to be rebuilt.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

In the spring of 1950, The Red River flooded, threatening with disaster the citizens of Winnipeg and those living along the river valley. Only the largest airlift in Canadian history provided the people and equipment needed to battle the flood and evacuate 100,000 refugees. This catastrophic event turned out to be Winnipeg's true Flood of the Century. This 1950 black-and-white film shows the destruction left in the wake of the flood and the work of reconstruction. Much of the city of Winnipeg had to be rebuilt.

Safety History - Canada All subjects
  • director
    James Parker
    Allen Stark
  • producer
    Sydney Newman
  • camera
    Robert Campbell
    Hector Lemieux
  • editing
    Nicholas Balla
    Marion Meadows
  • narrator
    Jack Scott
City in Siege
Purchase options
Please contact us to check DVD availability.

Explore