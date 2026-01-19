City in Siege

In the spring of 1950, The Red River flooded, threatening with disaster the citizens of Winnipeg and those living along the river valley. Only the largest airlift in Canadian history provided the people and equipment needed to battle the flood and evacuate 100,000 refugees. This catastrophic event turned out to be Winnipeg's true Flood of the Century. This 1950 black-and-white film shows the destruction left in the wake of the flood and the work of reconstruction. Much of the city of Winnipeg had to be rebuilt.