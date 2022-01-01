In a city the size of Montreal with thousands and thousands of motorized vehicles, traffic problems are difficult to solve. Here is a panorama of such problems. This film includes an interview with Mayor Jean Drapeau, when Montreal was still the metropolis of Canada.
Circulation à Montréal (Part 1), , provided by the National Film Board of Canada