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Challenge for Change

The objective of the Challenge for Change program is to shed light on social problems through the production of films. What is Challenge for Change? What happens with children from deprived areas when they are given a free hand to make their own films? Who can be a better voice for Indigenous Peoples' needs and aspirations than an Indigenous film crew? How angry are the black people with the way society treats them? How do government representatives react to social change and the role of the Challenge for Change program? Can a film project serve as a cohesive agent and …
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The objective of the Challenge for Change program is to shed light on social problems through the production of films. What is Challenge for Change? What happens with children from deprived areas when they are given a free hand to make their own films? Who can be a better voice for Indigenous Peoples' needs and aspirations than an Indigenous film crew? How angry are the black people with the way society treats them? How do government representatives react to social change and the role of the Challenge for Change program? Can a film project serve as a cohesive agent and catalyst for change within a community, and at the same time serve as a means of communication with government? What is community organizing? What role can film play in participatory democracy? Does controversy lead to violence? How useful are the films from Challenge for Change going to be? This film has some of the answers.

Film and Video Arts Social Issues All subjects
  • director
    Bill Reid
  • photography
    David De Volpi
    Jean-Pierre Lachapelle
  • sound
    Jacques Drouin
    Hans Oomes
  • editing
    Jacques Bensimon
  • sound editing
    Marguerite Payette
  • re-recording
    George Croll
Challenge for Change
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