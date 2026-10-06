For enterprising centennial projects, few communities in Canada could match the northern Alberta town of St. Paul. This film shows a few of the more than sixty ways that townsfolk devised to usher in the once-in-a-lifetime event.
For enterprising centennial projects, few communities in Canada could match the northern Alberta town of St. Paul. This film shows a few of the more than sixty ways that townsfolk devised to usher in the once-in-a-lifetime event.
Centennial Fever or, The Hundred-Year Itch, Josef Reeve, provided by the National Film Board of Canada