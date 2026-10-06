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Centennial Fever or, The Hundred-Year Itch

For enterprising centennial projects, few communities in Canada could match the northern Alberta town of St. Paul. This film shows a few of the more than sixty ways that townsfolk devised to usher in the once-in-a-lifetime event.
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For enterprising centennial projects, few communities in Canada could match the northern Alberta town of St. Paul. This film shows a few of the more than sixty ways that townsfolk devised to usher in the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Canada - Images of a Country Politics and Government - Canada All subjects
  • director
    Josef Reeve
  • script
    Josef Reeve
  • photography
    Robert Nichol
  • sound
    Claude Pelletier
  • editing
    Michael McKennirey
  • re-recording
    George Croll
Centennial Fever or, The Hundred-Year Itch
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