Carried Away

This animation film celebrates the creative process--its beauty, fury, and consequences. It is a highly stylized and impressionistic rendering; each scene corresponds to a step in the process. Black and white photographs, representing reality, are overlaid with animated colour drawings, representing fantasy. It illustrates the artist braving creative storms, indulging runaway imagination and learning, by trial and error, to take possession of his creative energy. Film without words.
  • director
    Vonnie Von Helmolt
    Alan Pakarnyk
  • producer
    Vonnie Von Helmolt
    Michael Scott
  • executive producer
    Michael Scott
  • photography
    Andreas Poulsson
    Drew Lawson
  • animation camera
    Svend-Erik Eriksen
  • editing
    Ken Rodeck
  • sound editing
    Ken Rodeck
  • re-recording
    Clive Perry
  • animation
    Alan Pakarnyk
  • music
    Randolph Peters

Education

Ages 12 to 16
School subjects
Arts Education - Art Arts Education - Visual Arts Health/Personal Development - Human Growth and Development Media Education - Film Animation
What does it mean to be creative? Have students discuss this film as a metaphor for the creative process: the climb/struggle, the courage to look, openness to new experiences, overwhelming sights and experiences, and so on. Apply this process to a work of art. For example, if students were to create a painting or write a story, how would all this apply to their process? How can they work harder? See deeper? Embrace discovery?

