The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

Carol's Mirror

Carol is interested in playing the lead in her school's annual play. The only problem is that the school puts on "Snow White" every year, and Carol is black. After much lively debate, Carol and her classmates find a solution. Carol's Mirror challenges the use of Eurocentric materials and shows how prejudice, racism and cultural expectations place limits on what people can do with their lives. Educators are encouraged to preview the series before use and choose the dramas most age-appropriate for their students. This film is part of the Playing Fair series.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

Carol is interested in playing the lead in her school's annual play. The only problem is that the school puts on "Snow White" every year, and Carol is black. After much lively debate, Carol and her classmates find a solution. Carol's Mirror challenges the use of Eurocentric materials and shows how prejudice, racism and cultural expectations place limits on what people can do with their lives. Educators are encouraged to preview the series before use and choose the dramas most age-appropriate for their students. This film is part of the Playing Fair series.

Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism Social Issues Children and Youth All subjects
  • director
    Selwyn Jacob
  • producer
    Penny Ritco
    Wolf Koenig
  • executive producer
    Colin Neale
  • script
    Cheryl Foggo
    Clem Martini
  • camera
    Susan Trow
  • sound
    Hans Oomes
  • editing
    MeiYen Chan
  • sound editing
    Robert Labrosse
  • mixer
    Robert Labrosse
  • music
    Doug Blackley
  • cast
    Annette Bouzi
    Max Castle
    Benjamin Steiger-Levine
    Stacey Keller
    Jocelyne Chan
    Joanna Noyes
    Dawn Tyler Watson
Carol's Mirror
Purchase options
Please contact us to check DVD availability.
Licence information
Already paid to see this film?
Licensing information
Download-to-own (DTO) licence detail
Home licence (worldwide); Classroom licence (Canada only)

You may download this film for private, personal or classroom use only. Public screenings and institutional (non-educational institutions) uses are not permitted.

Download films in standard or high definition. (Please note that bonus materials are not available for DTO films.)

Institutional licence

To purchase an institutional licence or to buy a film that is not available for DTO or VOD on the platform, please contact us.

The institutional price includes the rights to screen the film in institutional settings and at free public screenings.

Additional instructions

DTO films cannot be hosted on a streaming server. To add DTO films to an institutional or educational streaming server, please contact a sales agent to discuss pricing.

You can copy each file up to 5 (five) times, onto various devices.