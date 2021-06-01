Carol is interested in playing the lead in her school's annual play. The only problem is that the school puts on "Snow White" every year, and Carol is black. After much lively debate, Carol and her classmates find a solution. Carol's Mirror challenges the use of Eurocentric materials and shows how prejudice, racism and cultural expectations place limits on what people can do with their lives. Educators are encouraged to preview the series before use and choose the dramas most age-appropriate for their students. This film is part of the Playing Fair series.
Carol is interested in playing the lead in her school's annual play. The only problem is that the school puts on "Snow White" every year, and Carol is black. After much lively debate, Carol and her classmates find a solution. Carol's Mirror challenges the use of Eurocentric materials and shows how prejudice, racism and cultural expectations place limits on what people can do with their lives. Educators are encouraged to preview the series before use and choose the dramas most age-appropriate for their students. This film is part of the Playing Fair series.
Carol's Mirror, Selwyn Jacob, provided by the National Film Board of Canada