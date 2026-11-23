UNRRA Relief for China: In China, cargoes of flour, cod liver oil and powdered milk are unloaded from United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration ships; and starving Chinese line up at rice kitchens. Christening of the North Star: Canada's largest plane is seen taking to the air after a ceremony in Montréal where it was given the name North Star. Montréal Sculpture: The Canadian sculptor Louis Parent is shown at work on his ten-year project to provide bronze figures for the Stations of the Cross at St. Joseph's Shrine in Montréal.
UNRRA Relief for China: In China, cargoes of flour, cod liver oil and powdered milk are unloaded from United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration ships; and starving Chinese line up at rice kitchens. Christening of the North Star: Canada's largest plane is seen taking to the air after a ceremony in Montréal where it was given the name North Star. Montréal Sculpture: The Canadian sculptor Louis Parent is shown at work on his ten-year project to provide bronze figures for the Stations of the Cross at St. Joseph's Shrine in Montréal.
Canadian Screen Magazine No. 9, , provided by the National Film Board of Canada