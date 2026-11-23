Who it’s for:

Individuals watching for personal use and parents or teachers who'd like to screen a film for a single class in Canada.

What it allows:

Private, personal viewing in Canada and worldwide.

Screening the film for a single class in Canada.

Downloading and watching offline.

What it does not allow:

Screenings or events for multiple classes, school boards, or an entire campus.

Community, public or institutional screenings or events.

Bonus materials are not included with the downloaded film.