Canada Vignettes: Holidays

| 1 min

This very short film from the Canada Vignettes series presents a montage of watercolor images depicting the work and occasional play of a farm family.

Credits
  • director
    Blake James
  • animation
    Blake James
  • producer
    Cynthia Scott
    Edward Le Lorrain
  • executive producer
    Kathleen Shannon
  • editing
    Edward Le Lorrain

