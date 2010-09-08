Please ensure JavaScript is enabled.
This very short film from the Canada Vignettes series presents a montage of watercolor images depicting the work and occasional play of a farm family.
Canada Vignettes: Holidays, Blake James, provided by the National Film Board of Canada
