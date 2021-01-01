Canada Vignettes: Arctic Seascape

Canada Vignettes: Arctic Seascape

| 1 min

A vignette exploring the depths of the Arctic Ocean.

Credits
  • director
    Joan Henson
  • producer
    Dorothy Courtois
  • executive producer
    Peter Katadotis
  • narrator
    Vlasta Vrana
  • music
    Ben Low
