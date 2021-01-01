Search
Canada Vignettes: Arctic Seascape
Joan Henson
1980
|
1 min
A vignette exploring the depths of the Arctic Ocean.
Credits
director
Joan Henson
producer
Dorothy Courtois
executive producer
Peter Katadotis
narrator
Vlasta Vrana
music
Ben Low
See also
Vignettes
Oceans, Seas and Estuaries
Research
Marine Sciences
All subjects
