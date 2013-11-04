This feature documentary follows Toronto mayoral candidate David Miller as he runs in the 2003 municipal election. Polls show Miller at only four per cent 10 months before election day, but his commitment doesn’t falter, even in the face of public attacks from outgoing mayor and political rival Mel Lastman. Campaign: The Making of a Candidate is an underdog story about a man whose commitment to improving Toronto for everyone is infectious and inspiring.
Campaign: The Making of a Candidate, Andrew Munger, provided by the National Film Board of Canada