Campaign: The Making of a Candidate

This feature documentary follows Toronto mayoral candidate David Miller as he runs in the 2003 municipal election. Polls show Miller at only four per cent 10 months before election day, but his commitment doesn’t falter, even in the face of public attacks from outgoing mayor and political rival Mel Lastman. Campaign: The Making of a Candidate is an underdog story about a man whose commitment to improving Toronto for everyone is infectious and inspiring.
Details

Politics and Government - Canada Urbanism All subjects
Hot Topics All channels
  • writer
    Andrew Munger
  • producer
    Andrew Munger
    Gerry Flahive
  • director
    Andrew Munger
  • executive producer
    Andrew Munger
    Silva Basmajian
  • cinematography
    Andrew Munger
    Gregory Bennett
  • editor
    Tim Kirkwood
  • sound editing
    Steven Gorman
    Tom McMurtry
  • sound mix
    Kevin Tilcar
  • composer
    David Wall
  • guitar
    Christopher Miller
  • visual effects
    Gregory Bennett
  • titles
    Gregory Bennett
  • colour correction
    Gregory Bennett
  • narrator
    Andrew Munger
  • wescam operator
    Chris Chanda
  • helicopter pilot
    David Tommassinni
  • on-line
    Flashcut Editing
  • legal
    John Duncan
Campaign: The Making of a Candidate
