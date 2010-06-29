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Cadet Holiday

A short promotional film about the Royal Army Cadets. Made in 1951, it documents events at summer camp in Ipperwash, Ontario.
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A short promotional film about the Royal Army Cadets. Made in 1951, it documents events at summer camp in Ipperwash, Ontario.

National Security and Defence Children and Youth All subjects
  • director
    David Bairstow
    Robert Humble
    Douglas Wilkinson
  • producer
    Sydney Newman
    Michael Spencer
  • script
    David Bairstow
  • photography
    Robert Campbell
    Robert Humble
  • sound
    Clarke Daprato
    Peter Jones
  • editing
    Nicholas Balla
    Horace Clarke
  • narrator
    John Drainie
  • music
    Robert Fleming
Cadet Holiday
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Home licence (worldwide); Classroom licence (Canada only)

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