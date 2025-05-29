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Bread Will Walk

A devoted sister races to save her brother, a bread-turned zombie. A mob of hungry living pursues. Streets twist into mazes, reason crumbles. Can love defy appetite?
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Details

The planet is starving, and The Mill has the answer: miracle bread. The catch? It turns anyone who eats it into a walking loaf. As a devoted sister races to save her afflicted brother from a ravenous mob, the streets twist, reason crumbles and hunger takes over. A frenetic fever dream of hand-drawn animation, body horror and dark humour, featuring Canadian actor Jay Baruchel, Bread Will Walk is Montreal-based filmmaker Alex Boya’s surrealist satire about overconsumption, corporate greed and propaganda, in a Hansel-and-Gretel-inspired fable that is chilling to the bone. Created as a continuous, ever-morphing shot, the film combines more than 4,000 hand-drawn frames with digital collage, with Baruchel voicing every character. 

Selected for the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight and the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Food and Food Industries Environment and Conservation Health and Medicine All subjects
  • writing
    Alex Boya
  • direction
    Alex Boya
  • animation
    Alex Boya
  • voice
    Jay Baruchel
  • producer
    Jelena Popovic
  • original music
    Martin Floyd Cesar
  • music adaptation
    Martin Floyd Cesar
  • sound designer
    Olivier Calvert
  • executive producer
    Robert McLaughlin
    Christine Noël
  • line producer
    Laetitia Seguin
  • production administrator
    Victoria Angell
    Karine Desmeules
  • senior production coordinator
    Dominique Forget
    Barry Ahmad
  • studio operations manager
    Camille Fillion
  • technical director
    Annie-Ève Dumontier
    Éloi Champagne
  • technical specialist - animation
    Alexandre Roy
  • technical advisor, media technology
    Stéphane Simard
  • technical coordinator
    Luc Binette
  • online editor
    Luca di Gioacchino
  • colourist
    Luca di Gioacchino
  • titles
    Mélanie Bouchard
  • credits
    Mélanie Bouchard
  • musician
    Martin Floyd Cesar
    Rebecca Lessard
    Viktor Lazarov
    Julian Selody
  • music rights clearance
    Sébastien Lépine
    Nellie Carrier
  • re-recording
    Jean Paul Vialard
  • foley
    Lise Wedlock
  • foley assistant
    Carmelita Glowacki
  • foley recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • music recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • music pre-mix
    Mark Lawson
  • voice recording
    Chris Letts
  • consultant
    Theodore Ushev
    Nicholas Brown-Hernandez
  • legal advisor
    Peter Kallianiotis
  • French adaptation
    François Godin
  • senior marketing advisor
    Judith Lessard-Bérubé
  • marketing project manager
    Marion Duhaime-Morissette
  • marketing coordinator
    Émilie Ryan
  • publicist
    Nadine Viau