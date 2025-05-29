A devoted sister races to save her brother, a bread-turned zombie. A mob of hungry living pursues. Streets twist into mazes, reason crumbles. Can love defy appetite?
The planet is starving, and The Mill has the answer: miracle bread. The catch? It turns anyone who eats it into a walking loaf. As a devoted sister races to save her afflicted brother from a ravenous mob, the streets twist, reason crumbles and hunger takes over. A frenetic fever dream of hand-drawn animation, body horror and dark humour, featuring Canadian actor Jay Baruchel, Bread Will Walk is Montreal-based filmmaker Alex Boya’s surrealist satire about overconsumption, corporate greed and propaganda, in a Hansel-and-Gretel-inspired fable that is chilling to the bone. Created as a continuous, ever-morphing shot, the film combines more than 4,000 hand-drawn frames with digital collage, with Baruchel voicing every character.
Selected for the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight and the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.
Bread Will Walk, Alex Boya, provided by the National Film Board of Canada