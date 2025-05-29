The planet is starving, and The Mill has the answer: miracle bread. The catch? It turns anyone who eats it into a walking loaf. As a devoted sister races to save her afflicted brother from a ravenous mob, the streets twist, reason crumbles and hunger takes over. A frenetic fever dream of hand-drawn animation, body horror and dark humour, featuring Canadian actor Jay Baruchel, Bread Will Walk is Montreal-based filmmaker Alex Boya’s surrealist satire about overconsumption, corporate greed and propaganda, in a Hansel-and-Gretel-inspired fable that is chilling to the bone. Created as a continuous, ever-morphing shot, the film combines more than 4,000 hand-drawn frames with digital collage, with Baruchel voicing every character.



Selected for the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight and the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.