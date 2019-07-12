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The Boys of St. Vincent

This realistic two-part dramatization follows the desperate struggle by young residents of a Roman Catholic orphanage to escape their nightmare of physical and sexual abuse. Their cries for help go unheeded, although a concerned janitor and a no-nonsense cop wage a personal crusade to uncover the terrible truth, and end the suffering. Justice does not come easily, or quickly. For many long years, Church officials, police and high government officials conspire to conceal the truth. For the victims, there is only shame and bitterness. And a deafening silence. Part two picks up the story 15 years later. At last, a …
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This realistic two-part dramatization follows the desperate struggle by young residents of a Roman Catholic orphanage to escape their nightmare of physical and sexual abuse. Their cries for help go unheeded, although a concerned janitor and a no-nonsense cop wage a personal crusade to uncover the terrible truth, and end the suffering. Justice does not come easily, or quickly. For many long years, Church officials, police and high government officials conspire to conceal the truth. For the victims, there is only shame and bitterness. And a deafening silence. Part two picks up the story 15 years later. At last, a government inquiry reopens the case. The victims must come face-to-face with their abusers and relive the awful past yet again. The time for silence has ended.

 This work deals with mature subject matter. Viewer discretion is advised.
Religion, Beliefs and Ethics Law and Crime Sexuality and Reproduction Children and Youth All subjects
  • director
    John N. Smith
  • producer
    Sam Grana
    Claudio Luca
  • executive producer
    Claudio Luca
    Colin Neale
  • associate producer
    Nicole de Rochemont
  • script
    Des Walsh
    John N. Smith
    Sam Grana
  • photography
    Pierre Letarte
  • sound
    Serge Beauchemin
  • editing
    Werner Nold
  • sound editing
    Marcel Pothier
  • re-recording
    Adrian Croll
    Hans Peter Strobl
  • music
    Neil Smolar
  • cast
    Brian Dooley
    Philip Dinn
    Michael Wade
    Greg Thomey
    Brian Dodd
    Ashley Billard
    Jeremy Keefe
    Jonathan Lewis
    Johnny Morina
    Alain Goulem
    Sam Grana
    Maurice Podbrey
    Henry Czerny

Education

Ages 18+
School subjects
Ethics and Religious Culture - Ethical Values Family Studies/Home Economics - Relationships Social Studies - Contemporary Issues Social Studies - Social History

Warning: Film contains depictions of sexual and physical abuse of young children. 

Mount Cashel Orphanage was the institution that inspired the events in this docudrama. What were the origins of the orphanage? Examine the various civil and criminal court cases that implicated members of the Christian Brothers order for child sexual abuse. Why was there such a failure of institutions in protecting children under state care? What was the fate of the orphaned boys of Mount Cashel Orphanage? What is currently happening with accusations of child sexual abuse against serving members of the Roman Catholic Church around the world? 

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The Boys of St. Vincent
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