Boomsville

Boomsville

| 10 min

An amusing diagnosis of big-city growing pains, Boomsville is an ironic view of town planning, or rather, the lack of it, and what has happened to our cities as a result. Done in cartoon animation, the film traces the growth of the typical city, from a tiny settlement in the vast North American wilderness to the car-clogged metropolis that so many cities are today. Film without words.

Credits
  • director
    Yvon Mallette
  • script
    Yvon Mallette
  • animation
    Yvon Mallette
  • producer
    Robert Verrall
  • animation camera
    Raymond Dumas
    Kjeld Nielsen
  • sound
    Alex Rayment
  • sound editing
    Alex Rayment
  • re-recording
    Ron Alexander
    Roger Lamoureux
  • music
    Pierre F. Brault
