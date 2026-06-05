It took a boy with his eyes on the stars to show that even the best town is a poor town when it has no place for books. In this film Beaver River gets its own library and, in the process, illustrates Saskatchewan's regional library system, which provides book loans at minimum cost to municipality and province.
It took a boy with his eyes on the stars to show that even the best town is a poor town when it has no place for books. In this film Beaver River gets its own library and, in the process, illustrates Saskatchewan's regional library system, which provides book loans at minimum cost to municipality and province.
Books for Beaver River, , provided by the National Film Board of Canada