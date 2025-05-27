Bob Ezrin: The Damn Book

Legendary music producer Bob Ezrin is struggling to write his memoir. Daunted by pressures of doing justice to a life filled with rock legends, career milestones and family memories, Ezrin turns to Alice Cooper — and his own children — for guidance. Through intimate video chats, playful anecdotes and archival images, it’s clear the true story he has to tell isn't just about star-studded accomplishments, but about the family and love that gave meaning to it all.