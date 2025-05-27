The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Bob Ezrin: The Damn Book

With a career in the music industry spanning over six decades—and collaborations with major artists like Lou Reed, Alice Cooper, and Taylor Swift—it’s no surprise that Bob Ezrin is finding it difficult to write his memoir.
Details

Legendary music producer Bob Ezrin is struggling to write his memoir. Daunted by pressures of doing justice to a life filled with rock legends, career milestones and family memories, Ezrin turns to Alice Cooper — and his own children — for guidance. Through intimate video chats, playful anecdotes and archival images, it’s clear the true story he has to tell isn't just about star-studded accomplishments, but about the family and love that gave meaning to it all.

Music Families All subjects
  • recipient
    Bob Ezrin
  • participation
    Bob Ezrin
    Alice Cooper
    Zoe Ezrin
    Joshua Ezrin
    Nicole C. Kelly
    Isabel Ezrin
    Frankie Ezrin
    Sarah Ezrin
    Ben Karetny
    Jacob Karetny
    Jonah Karetny
    Geoff Repo
    Anne Repo
    Samantha Repo
    Sidney Repo
    Jennifer Repo
    Jan Ezrin
    Bunny Ezrin
  • writer
    Tara Johns
  • director
    Tara Johns
  • producer
    Robert Vroom
  • line producer
    Amanda Roy
  • director of photography
    Claudio Manni
  • sound recordist
    Jeremy Kane
  • first assistant camera
    Gabriel Dinardo
  • grip
    Tristan Wilkinson
  • hair and makeup artist
    Jessica Naylor
  • production assistant
    Ebony Green
  • technical coordinator
    Stéphanie Quevillon
    Daniel Lord
  • technical team
    Pierre Dupont
    Albert Kurian
    Patrick Trahan
  • titles
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • editing
    Jesse Rivière
  • additional editing
    Danny Gagné
  • graphic designer
    Philippe C. Gariépy
    Cynthia Ouellet
    Mélanie Bouchard
  • sound designer
    Daniel Toussaint
  • re-recording
    Isabelle Lussier
  • online editing
    Luca di Gioacchino
  • archival research
    Terri Foxman
  • versioning & accessibility coordinator
    Sylvie Azoulay
  • translation
    difuze
  • subtitling
    difuze
  • legal counsel
    Christian Pitchen
  • coordinator, PCDM Branch
    Marcia Seebaran
  • administrator
    Isabelle Limoges
  • senior production coordinator
    Yanis Ait Mohamed
  • production coordinator
    Eponine Young
    Adriana-Camille Sanchez-Sanfaçon
  • executive producer
    Nathalie Cloutier

