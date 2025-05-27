With a career in the music industry spanning over six decades—and collaborations with major artists like Lou Reed, Alice Cooper, and Taylor Swift—it’s no surprise that Bob Ezrin is finding it difficult to write his memoir.
Legendary music producer Bob Ezrin is struggling to write his memoir. Daunted by pressures of doing justice to a life filled with rock legends, career milestones and family memories, Ezrin turns to Alice Cooper — and his own children — for guidance. Through intimate video chats, playful anecdotes and archival images, it’s clear the true story he has to tell isn't just about star-studded accomplishments, but about the family and love that gave meaning to it all.
Bob Ezrin: The Damn Book, Tara Johns, provided by the National Film Board of Canada