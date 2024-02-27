The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Black Ice

1980 10 min
Black Ice is a short film about a group of sailing enthusiasts who have adapted the principles of the sport to winter conditions. The sight of a fragile craft whisking across a frozen lake at one hundred km/h, leaving a shower of powdered ice in its wake, is breathtaking. Iceboat racing is exciting; a sport like no other in the world.

Black Ice

Sports and Leisure - Winter Sports All subjects
  • director
    Peter Shatalov
  • editing
    Peter Shatalov
  • producer
    David Springbett
  • executive producer
    Don Hopkins
  • writer
    Jeffrey Marvin
  • camera
    Michael Savoie
  • sound
    Bryan Day
    Steve Joles
    Paul Barr
  • sound editing
    Ralph Brunjes
  • re-recording
    Gary Bourgeois
  • narrator
    Jonathan Welsch
  • music
    John Mills-Cockell

