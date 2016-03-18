A devoted father with a 9-to-5 job, David May seems ordinary, yet underneath the surface, he has an unusual fascination--beavers. May journeys from Alberta to Scotland and Italy. Along the way, a lively cast of characters helps shed light on all things beaver. May learns about the beaver's sex life, the art of beaver-calling and the irony of "humane" trapping. He discovers the animal's healing properties and its sacredness in Aboriginal culture. He even visits Rome and delves into a heated debate over beavers and religion.



When May's many escapades don't bring answers, a medicine man guides him on a vision quest to connect with the elusive beaver. An offbeat look at Canada's most famous rodent, this lively film also captures one man's search for meaning in life.