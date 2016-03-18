A devoted father with a 9-to-5 job, David May seems ordinary, yet underneath the surface, he has an unusual fascination--beavers. May journeys from Alberta to Scotland and Italy. Along the way, a lively cast of characters helps shed light on all things beaver. May learns about the beaver's sex life, the art of beaver-calling and the irony of "humane" trapping. He discovers the animal's healing properties and its sacredness in Aboriginal culture. He even visits Rome and delves into a heated debate over beavers and religion. When May's many escapades don't bring answers, a medicine man guides him on a …
A devoted father with a 9-to-5 job, David May seems ordinary, yet underneath the surface, he has an unusual fascination--beavers. May journeys from Alberta to Scotland and Italy. Along the way, a lively cast of characters helps shed light on all things beaver. May learns about the beaver's sex life, the art of beaver-calling and the irony of "humane" trapping. He discovers the animal's healing properties and its sacredness in Aboriginal culture. He even visits Rome and delves into a heated debate over beavers and religion.
When May's many escapades don't bring answers, a medicine man guides him on a vision quest to connect with the elusive beaver. An offbeat look at Canada's most famous rodent, this lively film also captures one man's search for meaning in life.
Beaverman, Rosie Dransfeld, provided by the National Film Board of Canada