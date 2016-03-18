The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

Beaverman

A devoted father with a 9-to-5 job, David May seems ordinary, yet underneath the surface, he has an unusual fascination--beavers. May journeys from Alberta to Scotland and Italy. Along the way, a lively cast of characters helps shed light on all things beaver. May learns about the beaver's sex life, the art of beaver-calling and the irony of "humane" trapping. He discovers the animal's healing properties and its sacredness in Aboriginal culture. He even visits Rome and delves into a heated debate over beavers and religion. When May's many escapades don't bring answers, a medicine man guides him on a …
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

A devoted father with a 9-to-5 job, David May seems ordinary, yet underneath the surface, he has an unusual fascination--beavers. May journeys from Alberta to Scotland and Italy. Along the way, a lively cast of characters helps shed light on all things beaver. May learns about the beaver's sex life, the art of beaver-calling and the irony of "humane" trapping. He discovers the animal's healing properties and its sacredness in Aboriginal culture. He even visits Rome and delves into a heated debate over beavers and religion.

When May's many escapades don't bring answers, a medicine man guides him on a vision quest to connect with the elusive beaver. An offbeat look at Canada's most famous rodent, this lively film also captures one man's search for meaning in life.

 This work contains scenes of nudity and/or sexuality. Viewer discretion is advised.
Animals Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) Religion, Beliefs and Ethics All subjects
  • director
    Rosie Dransfeld
  • narration - writer
    Rosie Dransfeld
  • narrator
    David May
  • documentary script
    Andrew Gardner
  • editor
    Justin Pasula
  • director of photography
    Daron Donahue
  • additional camera
    Jamie Ross
    Dwayne Dorland
    Trevor Wilson
  • location sound
    Carey Opper
    Igal Petel
    Jamie Kidd
  • grip
    Enrico Kettner
  • driver
    Enrico Kettner
  • online editor
    Carey Komandina
    Tyler Hill
  • colour correction
    Joe Owens
  • original music
    Michael Becker
  • musician
    Michael Becker
    Darcy Phillips
  • sound editor
    John Blerot
  • assistant sound editor
    Mike Saunders
  • sound mix
    Kelly Cole
    Iain Pattison
    Bill Mellow
  • consultant
    David May
    Neil R. Jotham
  • researcher
    David May
    Neil R. Jotham
  • production assistant
    Claudette Breton
  • unit clerk
    Ginette D'Silva
  • production supervisor
    Kelly Isaac
  • program administrator
    Margaret Smith
    Darin Clausen
  • producer
    Bonnie Thompson
    Jerry Krepakevich
  • executive producer
    Graydon McCrea
Beaverman
Purchase options
Please contact us to check DVD availability.