Somebody once asked him if "Max" was short for Maximilian. He said it was short for Maximultimillion. Multimillionaire, press baron and entrepreneur extraordinaire, Max Aitken was, in his time, the most powerful Canadian on the world stage. He is the stuff of legend. The Canadian-born son of a Presbyterian minister, Aitken didn't start off as a tycoon. At age 20, he was flat broke, running a bowling alley in Canada. By age 32, he was living the high life in London as a multimillionaire, a knight and a member of the British parliament. Aitken eventually climbed to the heights of the British aristocracy--taking the title Lord Beaverbrook, befriending Winston Churchill and building the world's greatest newspaper empire. Not bad for a kid from New Castle, New Brunswick! Beaverbrook: The Various lives of Max Aitken paints a candid and intriguing portrait of this larger-than-life personality and delves into the controversy surrounding Beaverbrook's insatiable appetite for power, money and women.