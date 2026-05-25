From Canada to Europe’s great opera houses, soprano Barbara Hannigan builds a fearless career defined by risk, precision and emotional intensity. As her artistry expands beyond singing into conducting, she discovers a new form of expression—leading orchestras with the same instinct and vulnerability she brings to the stage. Rooted in her Nova Scotian sense of community, this short documentary reveals how she continues to evolve, inspire and seek transcendence through music.
From Canada to Europe’s great opera houses, soprano Barbara Hannigan builds a fearless career defined by risk, precision and emotional intensity. As her artistry expands beyond singing into conducting, she discovers a new form of expression—leading orchestras with the same instinct and vulnerability she brings to the stage. Rooted in her Nova Scotian sense of community, this short documentary reveals how she continues to evolve, inspire and seek transcendence through music.
Barbara Hannigan: Soprano, and Conductor, Kevin McIntyre, provided by the National Film Board of Canada