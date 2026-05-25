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Barbara Hannigan: Soprano, and Conductor

From Canada to Europe’s great opera houses, soprano Barbara Hannigan builds a fearless career defined by risk, precision and emotional intensity. As her artistry expands beyond singing into conducting, she discovers a new form of expression—leading orchestras with the same instinct and vulnerability she brings to the stage. Rooted in her Nova Scotian sense of community, this short documentary reveals how she continues to evolve, inspire and seek transcendence through music.
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From Canada to Europe’s great opera houses, soprano Barbara Hannigan builds a fearless career defined by risk, precision and emotional intensity. As her artistry expands beyond singing into conducting, she discovers a new form of expression—leading orchestras with the same instinct and vulnerability she brings to the stage. Rooted in her Nova Scotian sense of community, this short documentary reveals how she continues to evolve, inspire and seek transcendence through music.

Arts Music Women - Portraits All subjects
  • recipient
    Barbara Hannigan
  • writer
    Kevin McIntyre
  • director
    Kevin McIntyre
  • producer
    Christine Aubé
  • line producer
    Stéphanie Quevillon
  • director of photography
    Fabien Côté
  • sound recordist
    Kim Nguyen
  • production manager
    Louise Philippe
  • first assistant camera
    Simon-Benoît Boisvert
  • editor
    Kevin McIntyre
  • sound designer
    Dennis Morton
  • technical coordinator
    Daniel Lord
  • technical support - editing
    Pierre Dupont
    Patrick Trahan
    Marcus Matyas
  • technical support - audio
    Bernard Belley
  • titles
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • re-recording mixer
    Isabelle Lussier
  • colourist
    Luca di Gioacchino
  • online editor
    Luca di Gioacchino
  • archival researcher
    Emma Brunet
  • versioning & accessibility coordinator
    Sylvie Azoulay
  • translation
    difuze
  • subtitling
    difuze
  • legal advisor
    Julie Patry
  • administrator
    Justine Chevarie-Cossette
  • senior production coordinator
    Audrey Rétho
  • coordinator, PCDM Branch
    Marcia Seebaran
  • executive producer
    John Christou