In the remote Ojibway community of Whitedog, northwestern Ontario, calling 911 does not guarantee help. With hospitals and ambulances hours away along a rugged rural road, medical emergencies are handled by a small group of local volunteers—the community’s First Response team.



Band‑Aid is a powerful documentary that follows Audrey Mandamin and Cindy Cameron, two Indigenous women who volunteer as first responders where the Canadian healthcare system falls short. Ordinary community members with extraordinary resolve, Audrey and Cindy have overcome personal struggles and now dedicate their nights, weekends, and emotional strength to saving lives—often with little rest, recognition, or support.