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Band-Aid

When help is hours away, two Indigenous women become their community’s lifeline.
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In the remote Ojibway community of Whitedog, northwestern Ontario, calling 911 does not guarantee help. With hospitals and ambulances hours away along a rugged rural road, medical emergencies are handled by a small group of local volunteers—the community’s First Response team.

Band‑Aid is a powerful documentary that follows Audrey Mandamin and Cindy Cameron, two Indigenous women who volunteer as first responders where the Canadian healthcare system falls short. Ordinary community members with extraordinary resolve, Audrey and Cindy have overcome personal struggles and now dedicate their nights, weekends, and emotional strength to saving lives—often with little rest, recognition, or support.

Health and Medicine Women - Portraits Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) All subjects
  • director
    Daniel Prouty
  • narrator
    Daniel Prouty
  • producer
    Joe MacDonald
  • executive producer
    Graydon McCrea
  • editor
    Markham Cook
  • narration - writer
    Daniel Prouty
  • script consultant
    Bob Lower
  • music composer
    Norman Dugas
  • music performer
    Norman Dugas
  • interview camera
    Charles Lavack
  • lighting
    Charles Lavack
  • location camera
    Daniel Prouty
  • location sound
    Daniel Prouty
  • additional camera
    Claude Savard
  • interview sound
    Jay Garuk
  • lighting assistant
    Jay Garuk
  • additional sound
    Norman Dugas
  • assembly editor
    Kenneth George Godwin
  • assembly assistant
    Alison-Joy Cox
  • research assistant
    Alison-Joy Cox
  • production manager
    Tobias Duggan
  • production assistant
    Alison-Joy Cox
    Janet Davies
    Ronald Prouty
    Jordan Prouty
    Roger McDonald
  • sound editor
    Saul Henteleff
  • re-recording engineer
    John Schritt
  • music recording
    Norman Dugas
  • online editor
    Tony Wytinck
  • production secretary
    Melanie Coad
    Monique Perron
  • production supervisor
    Scott Collins
  • production clerk
    Rolande Petit
  • program administrator
    Cyndi Forcand
  • video post-production
    Midcanada Productions Services
  • photograph reproductions
    Frantic Films
  • post-production sound
    Channels Audio & Post
Band-Aid
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