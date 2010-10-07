Ballad to Cornwallis

Education

Ages 13 to 17

School subjects

Edward Cornwallis, the British governor of Nova Scotia from 1749 to 1752, was a man whose career was marked by violence against Mi’kmaq. Because of his views regarding racial superiority, should his statue be removed and all public commemorations of him be stopped? Explain. How should we proceed when commemorations of individuals like Cornwallis no longer fit today’s ethical standards? If statues of controversial and problematic figures are removed, does this contribute to the erasing of history?