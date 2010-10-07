The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Ballad to Cornwallis

This short documentary offers a satirical history of Halifax, written and sung in honour of the city's founder by balladeer James Bennet. Clad in period costumes, Bennet travels through time against a background of old photographs and paintings, archival and contemporary film footage, until he ultimately finds himself in the midst of the city's present-day building boom.
History - Canada Urbanism Music All subjects
  • director
    Diane Beaudry
  • editing
    Diane Beaudry
  • executive producer
    Ian McLaren
    Rex Tasker
  • cinematography
    Kent Nason
  • sound
    Ted Haley
  • re-recording
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
  • animation
    Raymond Dumas
  • music
    Paul Mason
    James L. Bennet

Education

Ages 13 to 17
School subjects
History - Canada under British Rule (1764-1867)

Edward Cornwallis, the British governor of Nova Scotia from 1749 to 1752, was a man whose career was marked by violence against Mi’kmaq. Because of his views regarding racial superiority, should his statue be removed and all public commemorations of him be stopped? Explain. How should we proceed when commemorations of individuals like Cornwallis no longer fit today’s ethical standards? If statues of controversial and problematic figures are removed, does this contribute to the erasing of history? 

