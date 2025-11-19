The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Away from It All

Terra Nova Park in Newfoundland, one of Canada's national parks, is here seen as an example of the wisdom and planning that have preserved, for the enjoyment of present and future generations, scenic acres of wilderness, undisturbed except for roads, campsites and other amenities.
Tourism Environment and Conservation All subjects
  • director
    Jean Roy
  • producer
    Peter Jones
  • script
    Peter Jones
  • photography
    Ray Jones
  • sound
    Ron Alexander
  • editing
    Rex Tasker
  • sound editing
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
  • music
    Robert Fleming

