Terra Nova Park in Newfoundland, one of Canada's national parks, is here seen as an example of the wisdom and planning that have preserved, for the enjoyment of present and future generations, scenic acres of wilderness, undisturbed except for roads, campsites and other amenities.
Away from It All, Jean Roy, provided by the National Film Board of Canada