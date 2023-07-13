The medieval story of Aucassin and Nicolette comes alive with fairy-tale enchantment at the hands of renowned German animator, Lotte Reiniger. Set against a colourful background of fantasy castles and forest flowers, and backed by the courtly strains of Renaissance-style music by Canada's famed Huggett Family, the filmmaker's celebrated silhouette figures tell the timeless tale of love lost and won. Lotte Reiniger, creator of the world's first full-length animated film (1923-26), was honoured for her pioneer contributions to the art of animation at the International Animation Film Festival, Ottawa, 1976.