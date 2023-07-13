The medieval story of Aucassin and Nicolette comes alive with fairy-tale enchantment at the hands of renowned German animator, Lotte Reiniger. Set against a colourful background of fantasy castles and forest flowers, and backed by the courtly strains of Renaissance-style music by Canada's famed Huggett Family, the filmmaker's celebrated silhouette figures tell the timeless tale of love lost and won. Lotte Reiniger, creator of the world's first full-length animated film (1923-26), was honoured for her pioneer contributions to the art of animation at the International Animation Film Festival, Ottawa, 1976.
The medieval story of Aucassin and Nicolette comes alive with fairy-tale enchantment at the hands of renowned German animator, Lotte Reiniger. Set against a colourful background of fantasy castles and forest flowers, and backed by the courtly strains of Renaissance-style music by Canada's famed Huggett Family, the filmmaker's celebrated silhouette figures tell the timeless tale of love lost and won. Lotte Reiniger, creator of the world's first full-length animated film (1923-26), was honoured for her pioneer contributions to the art of animation at the International Animation Film Festival, Ottawa, 1976.
Aucassin and Nicolette, Lotte Reiniger, provided by the National Film Board of Canada