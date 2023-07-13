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Aucassin and Nicolette

The medieval story of Aucassin and Nicolette comes alive with fairy-tale enchantment at the hands of renowned German animator, Lotte Reiniger. Set against a colourful background of fantasy castles and forest flowers, and backed by the courtly strains of Renaissance-style music by Canada's famed Huggett Family, the filmmaker's celebrated silhouette figures tell the timeless tale of love lost and won. Lotte Reiniger, creator of the world's first full-length animated film (1923-26), was honoured for her pioneer contributions to the art of animation at the International Animation Film Festival, Ottawa, 1976.
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The medieval story of Aucassin and Nicolette comes alive with fairy-tale enchantment at the hands of renowned German animator, Lotte Reiniger. Set against a colourful background of fantasy castles and forest flowers, and backed by the courtly strains of Renaissance-style music by Canada's famed Huggett Family, the filmmaker's celebrated silhouette figures tell the timeless tale of love lost and won. Lotte Reiniger, creator of the world's first full-length animated film (1923-26), was honoured for her pioneer contributions to the art of animation at the International Animation Film Festival, Ottawa, 1976.

Literature and Language All subjects
  • director
    Lotte Reiniger
  • animation
    Lotte Reiniger
  • producer
    Guy Glover
  • executive producer
    Wolf Koenig
  • animation camera
    Jacques Avoine
  • editing
    Rupert Glover
  • re-recording
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
  • narrator
    Maurice Podbrey
  • music
    Andrew Huggett
Aucassin and Nicolette
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