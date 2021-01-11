In Canada and around the world a new scientific revolution is taking place, propelled by a new breed of feminist scientists. Challenging the traditional practices of science, these women offer a new approach to the study of nature and our place in it. This film documents how the increasing participation of women is transforming the fabric of science and technology. It also examines the ways in which science has been applied, often to the detriment of women and the environment.
Asking Different Questions: Women and Science, Gwynne Basen & Erna Buffie, provided by the National Film Board of Canada