The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

Asking Different Questions: Women and Science

In Canada and around the world a new scientific revolution is taking place, propelled by a new breed of feminist scientists. Challenging the traditional practices of science, these women offer a new approach to the study of nature and our place in it. This film documents how the increasing participation of women is transforming the fabric of science and technology. It also examines the ways in which science has been applied, often to the detriment of women and the environment.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

In Canada and around the world a new scientific revolution is taking place, propelled by a new breed of feminist scientists. Challenging the traditional practices of science, these women offer a new approach to the study of nature and our place in it. This film documents how the increasing participation of women is transforming the fabric of science and technology. It also examines the ways in which science has been applied, often to the detriment of women and the environment.

Women Sciences Technology Work and Labour Relations All subjects
  • director
    Gwynne Basen
    Erna Buffie
  • script
    Gwynne Basen
    Erna Buffie
  • producer
    Merit Jensen-Carr
    Signe Johansson
    Margaret Pettigrew
  • executive producer
    Merit Jensen-Carr
    Ginny Stikeman
  • cinematography
    Susan Trow
  • animation camera
    Raymond Dumas
  • sound
    Diane Carrière
    Hans Oomes
    Justine Pimlott
    Emily Mokoena
    Yves Gendron
  • editing
    Denise Beaudoin
  • sound editing
    Jackie Newell
  • re-recording
    Shelley Craig
  • narrator
    Sheila McCarthy
  • music
    Judith Gruber-Stitzer
Asking Different Questions: Women and Science
Purchase options
Also available
DVD

Explore