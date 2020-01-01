Arthur Erickson

Arthur Erickson

| 28 min

A portrait of Arthur Erickson, a Vancouver-based architect internationally known for his unique style. Seated in his Vancouver home, Arthur Erickson talks easily about his art, the importance of interpreting the site and of achieving harmony between environment and structure, the inseparability of climate and site, and the cultural role of a building. Five of his projects are shown. He explains how the designs evolved and what he was trying to achieve. Shot on location in Canada, Japan and Kuwait, the film introduces the man, the architect, the humanist.

Credits
  • director
    Jack Long
  • photography
    Jack Long
  • producer
    George Johnson
    Jennifer Torrance
  • executive producer
    John Taylor
    George Johnson
  • sound
    Richard Patton
    Ralph Parker
    Kalle Lasn
  • editing
    Doris Dyck
  • re-recording
    Barry P. Jones
  • animation
    Svend-Erik Eriksen
  • narrator
    Stan Peters
