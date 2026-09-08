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Art for Everybody

Through happy participation in painting, modelling activities, costume-making, and pageants, children learn about art.
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The function of an art gallery in the community. Sequences show the variety of interests a gallery can hold for people--exhibitions of great art from many nations, festivals of dancing and music. Even more important is the part a gallery can play in the development of imagination and talent in a child. Through happy participation in painting, modelling activities, costume-making, and pageants, children learn about art.

Arts Visual Arts All subjects
  • director
    Laurence Hyde
  • producer
    Sydney Newman
  • script
    John K. Rooke
  • camera
    Alvin Armstrong
  • editing
    Nicholas Balla
  • narrator
    John Drainie
  • music
    Louis Applebaum
Art for Everybody
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Home licence (worldwide); Classroom licence (Canada only)

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