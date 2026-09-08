Through happy participation in painting, modelling activities, costume-making, and pageants, children learn about art.
The function of an art gallery in the community. Sequences show the variety of interests a gallery can hold for people--exhibitions of great art from many nations, festivals of dancing and music. Even more important is the part a gallery can play in the development of imagination and talent in a child. Through happy participation in painting, modelling activities, costume-making, and pageants, children learn about art.
Art for Everybody, Laurence Hyde, provided by the National Film Board of Canada