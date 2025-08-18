The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Arctic Workshop Reel 4-7

Continuation of the animation film workshop established in 1972 at Kinngait (formerly known as Cape Dorset) by the NFB with the support of the Indian Affairs department and the Government of Northwest Territories.
Film and Video Arts Indigenous Peoples in Canada (Inuit) All subjects
  • filmmaker
    Howard Pedlar
  • executive producer
    Wolf Koenig
    John Taylor
  • animator
    Solomonie Pootoogook
    Timmun Alariaq
    Mathew Joanasie
    Itee Pootoogook
    Pitaloosie
  • song
    Aggeok
    Peter Pitseolak

