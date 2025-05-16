The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

April Hubbard: Leading by Example

Many doors closed on April Hubbard when she became a wheelchair user. But one by one, she knocked them down anyways.
Details

April Hubbard transforms artistic spaces in this compelling documentary, which follows her trajectory from excluded performer to revolutionary force in Nova Scotia’s arts scene. With unwavering determination, Hubbard shatters perceptions through captivating performances while creating accessible opportunities for all artists. As the first disabled chair of the Halifax Fringe Festival and co-founder of DisabilityX, she embodies creative liberation that transcends physical limitations, proving that true artistic vision knows no boundaries.

People with disabilities Health and Medicine Social Issues Sexuality and Reproduction Women Women - Portraits All subjects
  • recipient
    April Hubbard
  • writer
    Monique LeBlanc
  • director
    Monique LeBlanc
  • producer
    Christine Aubé
  • line producer
    Geneviève Duguay
  • director of photography
    Evar Simon
  • sound recordist
    Ian Thomson
  • titles
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • editing
    Julien Cadieux
  • sound editing
    Dennis Morton
  • re-recording
    Isabelle Lussier
  • online editing
    Serge Verreault
  • translation
    difuze
  • subtitling
    difuze
  • transcription
    Pro Documents
  • coordinator, PCDM Branch
    Marcia Seebaran
  • legal counsel
    Julie Patry
  • archival research and clearances
    Emma Brunet
  • music research and clearances
    Emma Brunet
  • administrator
    Karine Desmeules
  • senior production coordinator
    Audrey Rétho
  • technical coordinator
    Jean-François Laprise
    Daniel Lord
    Stéphanie Quevillon
  • technical support - editing
    Pierre Dupont
    Albert Kurian
    Patrick Trahan
  • executive producer
    Nathalie Cloutier

