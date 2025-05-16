Many doors closed on April Hubbard when she became a wheelchair user. But one by one, she knocked them down anyways.
April Hubbard transforms artistic spaces in this compelling documentary, which follows her trajectory from excluded performer to revolutionary force in Nova Scotia’s arts scene. With unwavering determination, Hubbard shatters perceptions through captivating performances while creating accessible opportunities for all artists. As the first disabled chair of the Halifax Fringe Festival and co-founder of DisabilityX, she embodies creative liberation that transcends physical limitations, proving that true artistic vision knows no boundaries.
April Hubbard: Leading by Example, Monique LeBlanc, provided by the National Film Board of Canada