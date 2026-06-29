Alberta Game Farm: Alberta rancher Al Oeming keeps wild animals on this thousand-acre farm. Wildlife Census: Banff National Park wardens take an annual census. Kids Meet Kids: At the children's zoo in Vancouver young visitors make animal friends. Pony Club Rally: The National Pony Club in western Canada draws teams from all over.
Alberta Game Farm: Alberta rancher Al Oeming keeps wild animals on this thousand-acre farm. Wildlife Census: Banff National Park wardens take an annual census. Kids Meet Kids: At the children's zoo in Vancouver young visitors make animal friends. Pony Club Rally: The National Pony Club in western Canada draws teams from all over.
Animal Stories, , provided by the National Film Board of Canada