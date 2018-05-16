The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

An Aesthetic Indulgence

Nathan Mendelsohn is an "absent-minded professor" who goes to work because he loves it. As chairman of a university mathematics department, he indulges himself in the pursuit of mathematical excellence and is paid for it. This film is about what makes Nathan Mendelsohn a happy man, so it is about his family, his friends, his students, and his wisdom. It is also about the beauty he finds in the abstract and how that beauty changes the world.
Education Sciences All subjects
  • director
    Larry Kurnarsky
  • music
    Larry Kurnarsky
  • producer
    Michael Scott
  • executive producer
    Michael Scott
  • cinematography
    Elise Swerhone
  • sound
    Leon Johnson
    Michael Mirus
  • editing
    Aaron Kim Johnston
  • sound editing
    Clive Perry
  • re-recording
    Clive Perry

Education

Ages 9 to 14
School subjects
History and Citizenship Education - Culture and Currents of Thought (1500-present) Mathematics - Geometry

Questions/Activities:

  • What field of mathematics does Mendelsohn study?
  • What are some of the practical applications mentioned by Mendelsohn?
  • What about mathematics brings Mendelsohn so much joy?

