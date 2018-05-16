Nathan Mendelsohn is an "absent-minded professor" who goes to work because he loves it. As chairman of a university mathematics department, he indulges himself in the pursuit of mathematical excellence and is paid for it. This film is about what makes Nathan Mendelsohn a happy man, so it is about his family, his friends, his students, and his wisdom. It is also about the beauty he finds in the abstract and how that beauty changes the world.
An Aesthetic Indulgence, Larry Kurnarsky, provided by the National Film Board of Canada